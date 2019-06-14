Valley company builds solar barn for nonprofit

On Friday, Give Solar, a nonprofit that helps other organizations transition into using solar power, installed more than 80 solar panels at the solar barn raising for Gemeinschaft Home.

Gemeinschaft Home is a nonprofit that provides transitional programs for non-violent offenders in getting help.

Sharon Ringgold, executive director of Gemeinschaft Home, said she is so thankful for the opportunity Give Solar has given them.

"Part of the team came out to explain the process of the switch and they have done all the work," Ringgold said. "They said they'd try to make it as easy and streamline as possible for each nonprofit, so we've been very blessed and thankful for their hard work."

The organization was able to install the panels on two different roofs and install the solar array conduit with help from volunteers.

Jeff Heie, the project organizer, said the switch in energy should save Gemeinschaft Home more than $5,000 a year for the next 25 to 30 years,

"Part of the reason why we do this is just making our nonprofit organizations more resilient," Heie said. "We want them to be able to more effectively carry out their missions so they have less overhead cost and can focus their money on their programming."

Give Solar has helped raise more than $20,000 of their $31,400 goal for the completion of the project to make it cost-free for Gemeinschaft Home. Their fundraiser will continue until the end of June. If you would like to donate, you can click here.

