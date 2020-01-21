Solar panel inspection will allow Waynesboro Public Schools to use clean energy

Waynesboro Public Schools is ready to flip the switch on clean energy. Solar panels are up on four Waynesboro schools and connected to the power grid.

Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell says inspections are scheduled for this week. Then, they'll be ready to start drawing solar power.

Cassell says the benefits are not only financial, with potential savings of tens of thousands of dollars a year, but also educational. "So that our students have the opportunity to learn more about solar energy, to experience it really happening, happening in their building and seeing the financial and environmental benefits but also understanding more about solar energy."

Cassell says they’ll spend the next month making sure everything runs smoothly.