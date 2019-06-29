Solar use continues to grow in the Friendly City

Earlier this week, the Harrisonburg Electric Commission held a meeting to talk about solar energy in the friendly city.

Jeff Heie, project manager with Give Solar, said advocates at the meeting were worried because of a press release that came out from HEC in April, regarding the companies Net Metering Policy.

Under HEC's Net Metering Policy, solar panel users in the city can either generate energy for their home or sell it back to the commission.

Advocates were worried something negative may have happened, but at the meeting, HEC made it clear, the company will continue its benefits for those using renewable energy.

Heie said those ahead of the commission said they will be making a change on the limit of solar array users who benefit in the city from 1% to 2% of the company's peak demand.

Heie said he thinks this is a step in the right direction for the commission, as right now the city already produces more than .93% of solar energy.

"It'll happen probably before the end of the year, that they will reach one percent of usage," Heie said. "So I think HEC made the decision to go up to two percent in order to not have a negative impact on the local installers and the business of solar."

Right now in Harrisonburg, there are more than 140 solar arrays on homes and local business, that produce more than 1,300 Kilowatts of energy.