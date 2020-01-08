January 2020 rate change coming for SVEC members

There's some good news for members of Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative as most should soon see their average electric bill go down.

If you use the same amount of energy per month most residential members should see their bill decrease from last month to this month.

According to the cooperative's website back in November, SVEC's Board of Directors approved the first step in a multi-year effort for the cooperative to recover costs.

At the same time, there was a decrease in charge from the co-op's power provider, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, adding up to a couple of dollars per month for members saved.

"We're certainly happy, we always strive to bring our members the best possible service at the lowest possible cost, so something like this is definitely a good thing," Cammie Tutwiler, a spokesperson for SVEC, said.

Tutwiler said If you look at your bill, the changes include the cost of basic consumer charges going up, but the variable distribution charges and billing factor charges should go down.

She said you can compare your personalized bill by calling 1-800-234-7832.