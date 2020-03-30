Some JMU students continue to gather in groups despite distancing guidelines

Many James Madison University students returned to their hometowns after classes were moved online for the rest of the semester, but a JMU faculty member took to social media to share how he was disappointed in the remaining students in town that have not been following coronavirus precautions.

Despite social distancing guidelines, some JMU students still continue to spend time together in groups.

"There are still a small number of our students that are gathering and I just worry about their health, but also the overall wellness of the community and want to encourage students to heed our concerns," Dr. Tim Miller, VP for Student Affairs at JMU, said. "We've been very clear about what we expect of them."

Miller said a majority of their students left Harrisonburg after the cancellation of in-person classes, with only 31 remaining in on-campus dorms and about 20 percent in off-campus housing.

He said some of those students left in town are still gathering.

"I saw a couple of events on Saturday, and, luckily, the police stepped into the two events I saw and broke those up," Miller said.

Under Governor Ralph Northam's Executive Order 53, issued last week, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited and organizers can actually be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor.

That will continue to be the case under the 'Stay at Home' order issued on Monday.

Over the weekend, Miller responded to a tweet from the JMU Barstool account where he stated he has "never been this disappointed in my students."

"I just need our students to make better choices, and again, I think the vast majority are, but those that aren't need to think about this and know that no one is invincible and no one is immune to this, that we really need to work together as a community to stop this from continuing to spread," Miller said.

Miller said the university was clear to students about their expectations.

"We've been very clear," Miller said. "We've expressed to students that they ought to go home if they can. If not, we need them to be smart about the activities their doing."

He said exercising is okay to do, but students need to be cautious.

"I went through Purcell Park on Saturday, myself on a run, and saw a good number of students there exercising alone or doing things separately," Miller said. "If you need to go outside and do that exercise, that's fine, just don't play basketball with 12 people. Those types of things we really need our students to make better choices about."

Miller said students could be spreading the virus among themselves and not even know.

"You shouldn't be hosting events, you shouldn't be going to large events because you could be spreading this, and our students don't know if they have this yet," Miller said. "You might have it and not know it yet and give it to all your friends. To me, that's not worth a party."

Miller said he feels for the students after their semester ended so abruptly, but they need to be responsible community members.

"I know our students have lost a lot and I feel bad about how the end of the semester is going to be for them, but that doesn't mean we still don't have to be responsible," Miller said. "That's really what I want our students to do. Be the people I know they are, and represent themselves, their families and JMU well."