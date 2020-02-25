Some JMU students support idea of tuition freeze

Last year, public colleges across Virginia froze tuition, receiving money from the state in return. This year, a similar proposal is being considered in the budget.

The Virginia House of Delegates set aside almost $62 million dollars as incentive for colleges to freeze their tuition. James Madison University students we spoke with supported the idea.

"I think that would definitely be a great thing for students because tuition's already really high, as we know," Brendon Smith, a junior, said. "Student loans for a lot people, me personally, that's not a problem, but for other people that is."

Another student agreed it would be helpful.

"I think that would be incredibly helpful for students because one year here, even for in state students is over $20,000," Ethan Estrem, a freshman said.

Another student felt that it would be a good idea for lawmakers to be aware of the debt students were taking on in order to go to college.

"We're just accepting these loans because we want to graduate from college to get a good degree and get a good job hopefully, so I think they should be cognizant," Emma Malinowski, a sophomore said.

The House of Delegates also made a change this year with their plan. If colleges choose to raise tuition instead of taking the money, their allocation will be distributed to other schools who do freeze their tuition.

The Virginia Senate did not include a line in their budget for the tuition freeze. The two chambers will have to determine if it will be included in the final budget.

