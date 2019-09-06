Some Virginia students waiting to hear from loved ones in Bahamas

As people in the Bahamas begin to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Dorian, some in Virginia are waiting to hear if their loved ones are okay.

WDBJ7 photo

As images of storm surge and destruction pour in, some students at Liberty University are still waiting to hear from loved ones after Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas.

"Even though we don't know where they are, God does," explained LU Junior Mandy Bauer, who grew up visiting one of the islands.

About 30 students are from the Bahamas, and while studies are important, the focus for students like Ariannah Wells Bain is home.

"The main priority is making sure my people are safe," she said.

Aunts, uncles, cousins and friends are just some of the missing.

But LU is committing time and money to help.

"Even though they don't know the particular whereabouts of a family member, we're here to say, how can we help," explained David Nasser, the campus pastor at LU.

Wednesday, Nasser announced a $25,000 donation to Camp Bahamas, a ministry founded by former LU alumna Andrea Albury and her husband. "We want to be able to also put money in their hand and say 'this is from God, from the people who care about you, you're not alone,'" she explained.

It's a glimmer of hope, the LU community calls it, during a time of turmoil.

"I have cried a lot and it's pretty hard to sleep, I just try to hold on and think, 'Okay, while I'm doing everything I can here, everyone at Liberty is doing all they can to help my people, I can rest assured that we are doing the best we can,'" said Wells Bain.

LU is also deploying its Send Now team over the next few weeks.

Students will spend time in the Bahamas helping with recovery efforts and cleanup.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.