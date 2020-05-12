Some Virginia Hair Cuttery employees receiving back wages

Some central Virginia and Shenandoah Valley Hair Cuttery employees are getting some cash for back wages. This follows an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor and a decision by a bankruptcy court in Maryland.

Investigators found that Creative Hairdressers Inc., which does business as the Hair Cuttery, Bubbles, and several other salons, closed its locations on March 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t give employees their final paychecks. This violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Creative Hairdressers Inc. then filed for bankruptcy, and was bought by another company.