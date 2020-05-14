Some Virginia wineries preparing to reopen

Some wineries are getting ready to open back up, with new plans in place for customers.

Much of the commonwealth will be entering Phase One of Governor Northam’s Forward Virginia plan Friday, May 15. As a result, some restrictions are being eased to allow more businesses to reopen and/or let more customers in at a time. Everyone is asked to to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public, and to not gather in groups of more than 10 people.

Valley Road Vineyards in Afton is currently taking reservations. The folks there will be serving wine only by the bottle, and using disposable cups. Customers will only be allowed to sit outside, and employees will be wearing protective gear to keep everyone safe.

“Fair to say that there has been a lot of planning, a lot of anticipation. As I said, a lot of people are going to try slightly different things, and then we’ll compare notes and see what works best with guests and for the staff,” Valley Road Vineyards CEO Stan Joynes said.

Also, keep in mind that there will be no public, indoor space available to shelter, so prepare for rain.