Some concerned about safety at in-person polling places for 2020 elections

There is a lot of uncertainty around what voting in the 2020 election will look like later this year because of the coronavirus.

While there will be in-person voting on Tuesday, localities preferred people to vote absentee by mail. | Credit: WHSV

A local group is pushing for fair and free elections, even if changes need to be made to ensure the safety of people at the polls.

Ruth Jost, a member of the Rockingham County Democratic Committee, said she's heard concerns of voters regarding their safety at in-person polling places because of virus transmission, as well as the safety of their vote.

"Some places people have to wait in line for a long time and if they have fewer volunteers, they have to have fewer polling places, then that jams up people at polling places which increase the chance of the transmission of this virus," Jost said.

And some states are leaning toward mail-in voting in November to decrease interaction at polling places.