Some hardware store items also exempt on tax-free weekend

While many may associate Virginia's tax-free holiday with school supplies, some items found at hardware stores are also exempt from sales taxes from August 2-4 this year.

Batteries, flashlights, generators and duct tape are included on the list of hurricane and emergency preparedness products which will not be taxed.

The annual holiday gives shoppers a chance to beat the crowds that develop before a big storm.

"If they are calling for storms and it's definitely bearing down on us, then we do see a spike in customer foot traffic and sales," said Dustin Wilkins at Rocking R' Ace Hardware in Harrisonburg. "This weekend also is our bucket sale for the Children's Miracle Network, so that'll be another added bonus for customers."

The store on South High Street will be open on Friday and Saturday.

Be advised there are price limits on items that are eligible for tax savings.

A full list of items can be found here.