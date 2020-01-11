Some in valley disagree with decision to ban firearms in Capitol

Some in the valley are not happy with a recent decision by lawmakers in Richmond to ban firearms at the state Capitol.

One Harrisonburg resident thinks the decision is infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens. | Credit: WHSV

Democrats in the General Assembly voted to ban guns at the Capitol and a legislative office building on Friday. They said it was needed to protect public safety. Here in the valley, some of the people we spoke with believe that if people have the needed permits, there's no reason why they shouldn't be able to carry a gun.

"Everybody's got a right to protect yourself, so you're basically taking that right away," Matt Harbaugh, a Harrisonburg resident said.

The decision applies not only to legislators, but also to the general public. Harbaugh said any number of things could happen during the day, where he said you might need a weapon to defend yourself.

"It's kind of one of the things where do you trust somebody to save your life, or do you trust yourself to save your own life," Harbaugh said.

Matt Hill, owner of Liberty Arms in Harrisonburg, said he doesn't think the ban will improve public safety.

"Criminals don't abide by the laws anyway," Hill said. "So to pass another law saying that people can't carry guns is just limiting the law-abiding citizens."

Previously, anyone with a concealed handgun permit could bring a gun into some areas of the Capitol.