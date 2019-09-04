Valley residents react to new gun policies at chain stores

A month after 22 people were killed at a Walmart in El Paso, TX, and days after seven more were killed in Odessa, Walmart announced it will stop selling short-barrel rifle and handgun ammunition.

Walmart said it will stop selling ammunition for handguns and short-barrel rifles. | Credit: WHSV

The corporation is also requesting customers no longer openly carry firearms in its stores, even in states with open carry laws like Virginia. Kroger also joined Walmart in asking people not to open carry in its stores.

"It's a good step," Michael Spencer said. "I think it's important for businesses to step up and not always require things to be done on a governmental level."

Not everyone is in support of the new policies though.

"We have a serious mental health problem," Jim Wood said. "That's where the issue really lies. It's not with the guns. This is only punishing the honest, law-abiding citizens."

Wood added that he does not think Walmart's decision to stop selling ammunition is a good business move for them. He said that it will help small shops in the area that sell guns and ammunition though, which they'll find to be a benefit.