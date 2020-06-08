Some local businesses struggle with increased prices, but decreased supply

With restaurants opening back up for indoor and outdoor dining in Phase 2, some places are running out of supply faster than normal.

Patti Landes, owner of the Cracked Pillar in Bridgewater, said before COVID-19, she never ran out of items in between deliveries, but now, it's a weekly occurrence.

Landes said after more restaurants reopened in Phase 2, its been even harder to get their supply orders.

"Suddenly, all the restaurants that only had indoor space now are open too, so that's now putting a drain on the supply again," Landes said. "I'm putting my orders in today and I shall see what I get tomorrow on the truck and if I have to scramble to find something else to sell."

She says she sometimes doesn't receive the quantities she orders. On top of that, she said prices on produce and dairy have increased, and prices on some meat are almost doubled.

Landes said before the pandemic started, a case of chicken was $40 to $45 per case. She said chicken she ordered this week was $72 per case.

"I'm hoping that it soon levels out, otherwise we'll have to do a new menu," Landes said. "I mean all the restaurants around will have to do a new menu because you can't continue selling something at prices that three months ago were $2 an item less. You can't do that and survive."