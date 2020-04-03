What to do about your rent during the COVID-19 pandemic

While millions of Americans are out of work because of coronavirus shutdowns, rent payments are still due and there have been changes regarding what landlords can and can't do during the pandemic.

Photo: Dennis Capati / MGN

Christie Marra, with the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said there is a judicial emergency order in place for Virginia that says no one can be evicted before April 27 for not paying their rent.

She said if people lost their jobs or part of their income, they should contact their landlord and inform them of their situation and income decrease.

"Tell the landlord what you want to do about it, or, 'hey, I can pay $25 a month until I have an income again' or whatever the case may be and then ask for a repayment plan," Marra said.

One benefit from all of this is no one can be evicted before April 27.

"There will be no eviction cases heard in court until April 27 and the sheriffs are not carrying out evictions that were heard previously until April 27," Marra said.

Marra said these eviction rights also apply to people who have called a hotel or motel home for at least the last 90 days.

"Those folks cannot be put out of their rooms without the landlord getting a court order, so like everybody else in Virginia, they are protected until the end of April when the courts are scheduled to reopen," Marra said.

She said tenants living in federally subsidized housing can also receive additional protection during this time.

For more information on what is and isn't allowed during the pandemic in regards to housing, go to the Virginia Poverty Law Center website .