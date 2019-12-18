Some valley residents react to proposal to end state inspections

The yearly task of getting your car inspected may be no more after a budget proposal from Governor Ralph Northam. However, some in the valley think the inspections should still be required.

Eavers Tire Pros in Fishersville is just one garage in the area that does inspections.

"Now, inspections are one of the toughest things that we do in this building," Cole Moore, manager, said.

Eavers said they do about 25 inspections a day on average, each taking around half an hour. The inspectors have a thick manual outlining everything to look at for each vehicle.

"It really does pick up on failure items that could potentially lead to a bad accident or injury," Moore said.

He added it can be difficult for people to know when their car needs maintenance.

"A driver that has no idea about a vehicle has no idea when something's going bad on a car," Moore said. "Even for people that do, stuff wears so gradually that you don't know that it's bad."

Moore said that if the inspections are no longer required, some vehicle safety issues could go unnoticed, and cause crashes on the roads.

"Front end parts is a major one," Moore said. "That's something that's really hard to tell, like if you have a bad ball joint in your tie rod, and that's something that will completely come apart and fail and a potential wheel to come off."

Moore said it really is more about safety for their customers, rather than money they would make off inspections. Moore said getting your car looked for regular maintenance would cost more than the state inspection.

For some in the valley, getting their car inspection is important for their peace of mind.

"Frankly, I don't know that every person that has a car knows how to look at their car and do the inspection themselves, and that could be dangerous," Sam Suggs, a Harrisonburg resident, said.

Others see the benefits of getting rid of the inspections, but still, have concerns.

"I guess I'm okay with it, since it probably helps lower-income families, and it is a hassle, but boy, the brakes thing really bothers me," David Hess, a Lyndhurst resident said.

During his budget announcement, Northam said getting rid of inspections would save Virginians $150 million. He added data has shown there is not a connection between highway safety and the inspections.