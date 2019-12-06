‘Someone knows something’: Dog shot at close range, killed in Richmond

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is looking for information after a dog was found shot to death.

In a Facebook post, RACC says the 4-year old brown brindle, neutered male pit-mix named ‘Tippy,' was shot at close range and killed on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.

The dog was found in an alley beside 2416 Yorktown Avenue.

“Multiple people were in this area when the shooting took place and we are confident someone knows something but has yet to come forward,” RACC wrote on Facebook.

If you know anything about who may have killed ‘Tippy,’ you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-1000.