‘Sonic’ speeds to $57M debut; ‘Parasite’ sees big Oscar bump

The redesigned “Sonic the Hedgehog” showed plenty of teeth at the box office, speeding to a $57 million debut.

That sets a record, not accounting for inflation, for a video game adaptation.

After withering criticism online, the film was postponed for three months to overhaul the design of its title character.

“Parasite” saw one of the largest post-Oscars bumps in years following its best picture win.

In its widest release yet, Bong Joon Ho’s social satire grossed $5.5 million, an increase of 254% over the previous week.

Last week’s No. 1 film, “Birds of Prey” followed up its limp debut by sliding to second place with $17.1 million.

