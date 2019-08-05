Volunteers sort school supplies from Stuff the Bus ahead of school starting

Stuff the Bus had a successful weekend gathering school supplies at Walmart stores in the Shenandoah Valley. You've helped supply more than $171,000 worth of donations. All of those donations are getting sorted and sent off to each of the 29 schools in the area.

Kristi Williams sorting through boxes of donated school supplies. | Credit: WHSV

The Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County areas finished the weekend with donations valued at $62,000. That exceeded their goal of $60,000, which they set after collecting $56,000 in 2018.

"The energy that we're doing this together and making this happen for all those students," Kristi Williams, The United Way of Greater Augusta Donor and Community Relations Coordinator said.

Since 7:30 a.m. on August 5, volunteers have been sorting school supplies to have everything ready for the first day of school.

The United Way of Greater Augusta says they look at the number of free and reduced lunches at the schools to determine how much each one gets.

Boxes are packed and stacked all around this gym based on those numbers, and they are being picked up or delivered to each school, where students can get them and start the year with confidence.

"Starting off the year exactly the same as everybody else, and it doesn't matter how much you make or where you come from that we're all equal and we're all here to learn," Williams said.

Volunteers only have one day to get everything sorted, but Williams said she is confident everything will be done by the end of the day, thanks to the volunteers that are helping pack boxes and deliver them to the schools.

"Our volunteers are superior and we're up for the task, and it's not a challenge," Williams said. "It's just something that we know we have to get done and we always do."

Waynesboro Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said they are prepared for the boxes of donations that are coming their way.

If your child is in need of school supplies, you can talk to the school's guidance department or their teacher.

Elsewhere in the Valley, Page County collected an estimated $12,280 of supplies, falling short of the $15,000 they raised in 2018. Harrisonburg and Rockingham County collected about $97,000 worth of supplies this year, compared to $100,000 they collected in 2018.