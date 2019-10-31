South Main car dealerships host second annual Motor Mile Trunk or Treat

Several South Main car dealerships hosted the second annual Motor Mile Trunk or Treat this Halloween.

The Fortnite-themed trunk had replica bandages, a medical kit and a pickaxe from the game.

Harrisonburg Honda, Hyundai and Ford, Steven Toyota and Kia and Bob Wade Subaru all hosted a trunk or treat from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Bryan Horne, an employee at Harrisonburg Honda, said last year they had about 450 trick-or-treaters. He expected that number to double this Halloween.

"I have a lot of fun. I have as much fun with the adults as I have with the children," Horne said. "We have a lot of fun. Everybody's dressed up, you get to see all the stations that were set up in all the stores."

At Harrisonburg Honda, each trunk had a different theme from classics like Star Wars and Batman, to a current favorite: Fortnite.