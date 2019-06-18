City looks for community input on Greenway project's third phase

The Greenway project in Waynesboro has been moving along.

The city is finishing up with phase one of a mile-long trail from Loth Springs into downtown. They're also gearing up for construction on phase two, which will stretch from Constitution Park to North Park.

And now, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation is beginning planning for phase three and asking for the community's input.

They will have a public meeting on June 19 at the Waynesboro Library to discuss the five possible routes that will connect Loth Springs to Ridgeview Park, through way of the tree streets.

The path, though, will look different than the traditional Greenway.

"Because it is going through a more urban area, it will be a variety of things, whether that be sidewalks, share roads and some sections, potentially, paved paths," said Dwayne Jones, director of Waynesboro Parks and Recreation.

Jones says people can provide comment through July 8 on the city's website, and they are hoping to choose the best route by early August based on cost, safety of the paths and the comments they receive. Once they get started, Jones says construction should take six to eight months.

Nearby residents could be affected by the construction.

"We really want feedback on those particular routes because it's personal to the folks in the tree streets," Jones said. "It's also personal to the folks that use the Greenway now. So we want to get all of those comments in."