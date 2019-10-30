Remediation to remove mercury from South River banks heads into final stretch

Clean-up of the South River riverbanks from mercury contamination is moving into its final stretch.

The final stage of the South River riverbank remediation will begin at North Park in December. | Credit: WHSV

Since about 2008, the city of Waynesboro has been partnering with DuPont to clean up the waterways in the city. Mercury from the DuPont plant in Waynesboro seeped into the South River and flowed downstream to the South Fork Shenandoah River and Shenandoah River throughout the 1930s and 1940s. The chemical has stayed in the water ever since, with data collected over the two decades leading up to a $50 million settlement in 2017 showing mercury levels remaining stable.

Now, the city and DuPont are moving into their final phase of clean-up at North Park.

The goal of the projects is to keep mercury that contaminated soil in the riverbanks out of the river. For years, mercury trapped in the soil of river banks has been slowly seeping into the water through soil erosion, keeping levels from declining.

"Since they've been cleaning up the spills, they've done a great job of cleaning our riverbanks," Waynesboro Vice Mayor Bobby Henderson said.

So far, remediation has been successful in five other riverbanks around the city by removing contaminated soil, or capping soil in place to keep it from eroding into the river.

After the project is complete in 2021, DuPont expects the mercury, measured in fish tissue, will finally begin to decline.

The city is pleased with the work they have done.

"They've cleaned up the river where they said they would. They've made improvements," Henderson said. "When they come in to do their work, they're actually leaving wide enough roads that our Greenway will fit in there, so it's been a win-win for the city residents."

Not only will the fish in South River become healthier, Henderson said, but the clean-up projects are also benefiting community members.

"Give you a view of the river, so from North Park, when we have ball tournaments and stuff, families can actually enjoy the river when they come visit our city," Henderson said. "They'll have a nice view of the river. It will be a nice clean river. Canoeing, swimming, whatever you want to do."

During their construction, DuPont will be building a canoe launch into the river and making space for the Greenway to pass through.

DuPont said remediation at North Park will be broken up into two sections, and they will be starting the first section in December. They said they plan to have that done around June, when they will move on to the final section.