Southwest Virginia river the star of new state park

As much of central Appalachia looks to reinvent itself amid the decline of coal, community leaders in southwest Virginia say they’re seeing some early success from a focus on another natural resource.

The Clinch River, which flows for about 130 miles through four mountainous Virginia counties before crossing into Tennessee, is the centerpiece of one of Virginia’s newest state parks, thanks to a yearslong grassroots effort.

Advocates say the park that’s still under development will help protect the river, a biodiversity hot spot, and support a growing regional outdoor recreation and tourism industry.