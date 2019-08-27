Special prosecutor declines to file charges against Augusta board candidate

After an investigation earlier this year, charges will not be filed against a candidate running for the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

James Kindig spoke with WHSV in October after attending a solar listening session held by Carolyn Bragg. | Credit: WHSV

According to a letter written by Michael Doucette, former commonwealth's attorney for Lynchburg and appointed special prosecutor, there were concerns over whether James Kindig filed a false statement of qualification.

Kindig is running for the open South River district seat. In a written statement saying he was qualified for the position, Kindig listed his address as being a home on King Lane in the South River district.

According to Virginia Code Section 24.2-500, in order to run for an office, a person "must have been a resident of the Commonwealth for one year next preceding his election and be qualified to vote for that office."

However, he listed a house on Stuarts Draft Highway, in the Beverly Manor district, as his campaign address. According to the letter, the chair of the Augusta County Republican Party filed a complaint with the sheriff's office, who investigated.

"A citizen reported that Mr. Kindig didn't live where he said he did, and so that's what sparked the investigation by the sheriff's office," Tim Martin, Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney, said.

The letter said the Augusta County Sheriff's Office went to both houses, and reported the home on King Lane "had the appearance of not being occupied for quite some time." The letter said there were broken windows and tree limbs blocking the front door. There was an RV on the property.

In April, Kindig spoke with the sheriff and said he had lived at the property on King Lane for several days a week in the RV. The other time, he lived in a different home.

Martin said the investigation was turned over to the special prosecutor because the Board of Supervisors oversees his office, and he did not want to put anyone in an uncomfortable position. He said his office takes allegations of fraud seriously.

"Anytime there's an indication of voter fraud, we take it seriously because it's about protecting the democratic process," Martin said.

The special prosecutor's letter to Martin said that although there were still suspicions about whether Kindig lived at the King Lane address, there was not sufficient evidence to file charges.

WHSV reached out to Kindig several times, but he did not return our requests for comment.

Below is the full press release from Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin about the special prosecutor's findings:

On March 29, 2019, the chair of the Augusta County Republican Party submitted a written complaint to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office regarding an allegation that Mr. James Kindig, a candidate who was seeking the Republican Party nomination for the position of supervisor for the South River District on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, had listed a residence on his statement of qualification that is located in the South River District of Augusta County, but that his actual residence was another address located in the Beverly Manor District of Augusta County. The Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough investigation of the allegations, and upon completion, presented the facts and evidence of the investigation to Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin.

Mr. Martin determined that it was appropriate at that time to seek the appointment of a Special Prosecutor to review the full investigation and make any charging decisions related to the investigation. Mike Doucette, the retired Commonwealth’s Attorney of Lynchburg, accepted the appointment and conducted a thorough and unbiased review of all the facts and evidence in the case. Upon completion of his review, Mr. Doucette determined that based on the beyond a reasonable doubt standard of proof in criminal cases, the evidence does not at this time support the filing of criminal charges in this matter. Attached to this release, please find a letter provided by Mr. Doucette to Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin describing the relevant facts of the case, Mr. Doucette’s legal analysis, and his ultimate decision to not bring criminal charges in this case.

The full letter can be read here.