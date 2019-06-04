Special session to pull gun debate to center stage in Richmond

The national debate over restrictions on firearms is set to take center stage in Virginia after Democratic Governor Ralph Northam called on lawmakers to return to Richmond for a special session focused on preventing gun violence.

"I will be asking for votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers," Northam said Tuesday morning on the heels of the shooting rampage in Virginia Beach that left 12 people dead. The .45 caliber handguns used in the massacre were purchased legally, according to law enforcement.

The move was applauded by those seeking stricter laws on guns.

"I'm a gun owner, and I also realize that reasonable laws can happen that would reduce gun violence," Lauren Huber said, a member of the coalition Protect Shenandoah. "Gun laws get stopped every year in subcommittees, so it's great to see that the full legislature will have a chance to vote on this."

During his speech, Northam mentioned other fatal encounters involving people with guns — including the recent shooting death of a 9-year-old girl in Richmond.

"This is much larger than one incident," Huber said. "There are thousands of shootings outside of just mass shooting so it's a debate that needs to happen."

Matt Hill, the owner of Liberty Arms in Harrisonburg, remains hesitant to the argument that additional restrictions on firearms would prevent future violence.

"The only people who are going to obey the laws are the honest people. The criminals are still going to break the laws," Hill said. "When they call for gun control, who are they targeting? The law-abiding citizens."

Proposals which Gov. Northam said he will offer include implementing universal background checks, reinstating a one-gun-a-month law and banning assault weapons. What constitutes an "assault weapon," however, can differ based on who is asked.

Northam's proposals would also ban suppressors, known colloquially as "silencers," like the one used in the Virginia Beach municipal building.

Del. Kirk Cox, the Republican speaker of Virginia's House, said the General Assembly will focus more on people purchasing firearms rather than the guns themselves.

“The Governor’s call to Special Session is hasty and suspect when considered against the backdrop of the last few months," he said in a statement. "We intend to use that time to take productive steps to address gun violence by holding criminals accountable with tougher sentences -- including mandatory minimums."