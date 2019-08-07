Special use permit extended for Shenandoah Acres

A special use permit for Shenandoah Acres has been extended under new ownership of SA Hold CO. LLC.

Shenandoah Acres Family Campground lake. | Credit: WHSV

The company applied for the permit last month with the goal of keeping the campground operating as normal.

But some surrounding residents were complaining about the current state of the campground.

"The complaints were regarding the outdoor amplified music," Sandra Bunch, Augusta County Zoning Administrator said. "They also had some concerns regarding the appearance of so many RVs."

SA Hold Co. also asked to increase the number of extended day camp sites to the maximum allowed by the ordinance, 30 percent.

Last May, the Board of Zoning Appeals limited the number of extended stay sites to 35, meaning only 35 sites could allow someone to stay longer than 240 days.

The Board of Zoning Appeals voted 5-0 on August 1 to extend the permit for the new owners, but they denied the request to increase the number of extended stay sites.

The board also added operating conditions to address the concerns of the residents, such as music only be played until 10:30 at night once a week and two rows of six foot trees be planted in front of White Oak, where most of the extended stay sites are.

The board also suggested that a privacy fence be built or trees be planted along the storage lot to mitigate the visual impact.

The board will also review the special use permit once a year.