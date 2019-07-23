Sports and multipurpose center under construction in Harrisonburg

Horizons Edge will make a big impact on sports in the Valley.

"In this area, there's not enough area for children, youth and adults from a sports perspective," owner and operator John Hall said. "There just aren't enough facilities and so we decided that this property could really lend itself to that."

But it won't just impact sports.

"We have offerings beyond that," Hall said. "So there will be groups that stay here. We have 150 beds here and we have dining for up to 150 but we have a commercial kitchen that can cater over a thousand people in the large facility."

The 90,000 square foot campus which is expected to be completed by November will include 10 indoor courts including basketball and volleyball, an indoor and an outdoor turf field, a large area for corporate events and an amphitheater for entertainment.

The complex will be located on 325 Cornerstone Lane off of North Valley Pike. Developers expect it to boost the economy, creating 12-20 full time jobs and many part time jobs throughout the year.

Events are already being booked for as early as November 1, and Horizons Edge is seeking sponsors. If you are interested in booking with or sponsoring Horizons Edge, you can reach out to business development director Susie Timbrell 540-340-3343 or Susie.Timbrell@HorizonsEdgeva.com.