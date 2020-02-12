Sports betting bills pass in VA house and senate

Legal sports betting could soon be coming to Virginia.

Both the Virginia House and Senate passed versions of bills that would legalize the activity. If approved by the governor, online and mobile betting would be allowed in the commonwealth.

Betting on Virginia colleges and in-game live betting on any colleges, would not be allowed.

"Definitely think it's gonna benefit the people," James Madison University senior Ryan Krebar said. "A lot of people gamble nowadays and the state should love it because they're gonna get revenue from that."

"People want to come to Billy Jack's or bars like this," James Madison University senior Danny Cox said. "But because they have sports on TV and if they have a little skin in the game, I'd think they'd want to come have a beer and profit the local businesses."

Right now, the American Gaming Association reports more than $100 billion is spent illegally on sports betting every year.