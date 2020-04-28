Spot the line of lights in the night sky? You're not alone

No, you're weren't imagining things. There was indeed a string of lights that dotted the clear, night sky Monday.

Meteorologists had numerous viewers asking about the interesting phenomenon.

"Was it a meteor that had broken apart?" questioned one viewer. Another swore up and down it was a line of military planes. That's a good guess, but the answer is more fascinating and requires a bit of explaining.

These were new SpaceX satellites that were launched into space last week from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The satellites are in a line and are much easier to see when they are newly-launched and low in orbit. The 60 new satellites will soon climb to around 340 miles above earth and join the others, forming a chain of over 400 Starlink satellites already in orbit.

More are set to be launched this year.

The Starlink satellites are a project expected to eventually provide broadband internet across the world to areas that are unable to get reliable internet.

Astronomers, on the other hand, aren't big fans of the project. Many believe the bright glare of the satellites make it more difficult to observe distant space objects and say it ruins long exposure night sky time-lapses too.

If you missed out, you should be able to see them off and on most clear nights through the end of May. Here are a few chances the next few nights.

APRIL 28 at 8:47 p.m.

Starlink visible for 4 mins

Look from NORTHWEST to SOUTHEAST

Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 46°, end: 16°

APRIL 29 at 8:56 p.m.

Starlink visible for 4 mins

Look from NORTHWEST to SOUTHEAST (details)

Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 46°, end: 15°

MAY 1st at 5:49 a.m.

Starlink visible for 6 mins

Look from NORTHWEST to SOUTHEAST

Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 48°, end: 10°