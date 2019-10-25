Spotswood High School adjusting after forfeited game

After an unexpected bye week, the Spotswood High School football team is having to adjust. Trailblazers were supposed to play Waynesboro at home on Friday night, but Waynesboro forfeited earlier in the week.

Spotswood High School athletic director Tim Leach said they expect a $7,000-$8,000 loss from the forfeited game. | Credit: WHSV

The game was called off because Waynesboro didn't have the players. Spotswood athletic director Tim Leach said he supports and understands the decision Wanyesboro made. He said if he was in a similar situation, he might have to make the same decision.

Despite understanding the decision, Leach said there will be a bit of a financial impact on the school.

"It's going to be a financial hit for our department," Leach said. "I would guess based on past experiences, it'd be about an $8,000, 7 to $8,000 loss with gate and concessions after expenses."

Leach said football is a big money maker for the rest of athletics at the high school.

"Football is the main revenue generator for our entire athletic department," Leach said. "It helps pay for the non-revenue sports, for anything we need throughout the year."

Leach said with some adjustments, he expects they will be fine and able to cover all the needs of the department.

WHSV also spoke with Waynesboro athletic director Derek McDaniel. McDaniel called it a "sad and unfortunate situation" and said cancelling the games was one of the toughest decisions he's made. McDaniel said his heart goes out to Spotswood.