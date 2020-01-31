Spotswood High School mascot brings joy to the court

Meet Matthew.

He's Spotswood High School's unofficial team mascot.

From basketball to football and even at a few spring sports, Matthew is always there repping his favorite school in his favorite uniform.

"Nobody in the valley really has someone like Matthew who comes to every game. He comes with us, for us and is all about that blazer blue," said Stephanie Ouderkirk, a senior basketball player on Spotswood's team.

From head to toe, Matthew has worn the famous blazer outfit for six years. He has supported the team the way he knows best – through his infamous cheer.

"The team is very good," said Matthew Miller, the Spotswood Blazer.

"You come down the bench and you maybe had a little bad start to the game, but then there he is smiling at you and giving you a little cup of water. It just kind of puts a smile back on your face and lets us realize we're just playing a game here," said Chris Dodson, the girls basketball coach.

If he's not filling up the team's water bottles or handing out balls to players, you can find him on the sidelines next to the coach. . .focused on the game.

"Plus he's our secret weapon. He takes waters to the referees, talks to them and butters them up a little bit before the game," said Dodson.

The thing Matthew's most proud of are his championship rings. Dodson has given Matthew a championship ring for every championship he has been a part of.

"We try to make sure when we have people like that that are supporting you, like they do, they get a ring just like everyone else does...and they deserve that," said Dodson.

You can catch Matthew cheering on the Blazers at Spotswood's next home game on February 4 at 7:30 p.m.

