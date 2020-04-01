Spring allergy season is upon us

With the heat of spring coming up, many spring allergies will begin to come into play. A local allergist has some tips on how to deal with spring allergies.

“We will probably see more people complaining in April and May because we have enough tree pollen out by then that more and more people are experiencing trouble. Some will experience it early on, and some will experience it when it gets a little warmer and the grass starts to grow. In May, both tree and grass pollen are out,” said Dr. Steve Pence, allergist at Allergy & Asthma Associates of Virginia.

“If they know that antihistamines work they can take those. They may have been put on a nasal steroid by a provider... those are held over-the-counter by and large. Some people need a tablet via a prescription,” Dr. Pence said.

“Other things they can do after being outside is rinse their face and hair to get pollen out... that can be real helpful,” Dr. Pence said.