Spring storm blankets Fargo, Grand Forks with snow

11 inches of snow fell on Grand Forks making roads difficult to navigate for some drivers.

City crews have been working since last night but they hope to have all roads plowed this evening.

People in Grand Forks were asked to clear their sidewalks and driveways as soon as possible but that could be difficult because of the moisture content.

"It's really wet... there’s not much we can really do about that but just treat it like any other snow storm that you would have in December or January, said Nickalas Blackwell of Grand Forks Public Works.

Drivers were also asked to move their cars off the street to make way for snow plows.

With several inches of snow falling in a short amount of time in Fargo, road crews had their work cut out for them.

WDAY talked with West Fargo’s Public Works Director Matt Andvik.

He told WDAY that because of the coronavirus precautions, only a third of their normal crew was scheduled to work.

WDAY also talked to Moorhead’s Public Works director Steve Moore who said his crews were cut in half for the same reason.

Both said most streets should be taken care of by the end of the day.