St. Paul’s United Methodist Church volunteers wrap presents for area shelter

In Staunton, the Valley Mission is getting ready for Christmas. On Thursday, volunteers from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church wrapped presents for the shelter’s 90 residents.

The community filled all kinds of wish lists, and gift cards covered the rest.

Valley Mission's Assistant Director Michele Waitier said it takes a village to get it all done in time for Christmas.

"We do this 'cause we care about the individuals that live in our shelter, not just the children, but the adults. Everyone needs a Christmas and this is why we do it," said Waitier.

Waitier says even though they welcome Christmas donations, they need donations at any time of the year. That includes cleaning and hygiene items, and money to keep the Valley Mission running.