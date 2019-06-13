Stable Craft Brewing now offering cider and wine

Stable Craft Brewing, the only farm brewery in Augusta County, has announced that it is adding to its portfolio of craft beers by opening a farm winery to now include ciders and wines.

Stable Craft will be partnering with Virginia wineries, and they are looking to plant 75 to 150 apple trees on the farm to produce their own craft ciders too.

Until the apples mature, owner Craig Nargi says they are getting apples from another farm, so they can sell cider starting immediately.

He is excited to see what flavors his team can come up with.

"There needs to be an inherent value to their job, and I think by letting them be creative brings more to the table, and it brings things that maybe I don't see because I'm focusing on so many different categories," Nargi said.

Nargi says he has been getting many requests from customers to expand their line of drinks, and he is glad to finally be able to do that.

In addition to making customers happy, Stable Craft Brewing is also making contributions to the local economy.

The extra $200,000 being invested in the property will result in four different craft ciders on tap and partnerships with Virginia wineries to add to their menu. These additions are also creating six new jobs at their location.

Nargi says they're now able to contribute even more to the local economy.

"We produce, I think pretty abundantly, in tourism and contribute to the local economy on a consistent basis year-round," Nargi said. "And now I think we can take and fill in some of those low spots."

