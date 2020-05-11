Staff at Rockingham County retirement community to be honored with flyover

Nurses at a Rockingham County retirement community where two employees have battled COVID-19 will be honored with a flyover this week.

Photo from WHSV's Air3 drone

According to an announcement from Sunnyside Retirement Community, Dynamic Aviation, a family-owned aviation company in Bridgewater, will fly a historic plane over the retirement community on Tuesday, Florence Nightingale’s birthday, to honor the nurses and staff members for Nurses Week.

At 2 p.m. on May 12, 'Miss Virginia' – a DC-3 restored by Dynamic Aviation – will fly over the Sunnyside campus and circle several times, waving its wings as a salute to the facility's nurses and staff.

“We are incredibly grateful for the healthcare workers at Sunnyside, throughout Harrisonburg, the Valley and around the world for their selfless sacrifice and giving it their all to ensure that those who have been affected are comforted, cared for and safe. We want to show our gratitude and appreciation by providing a flyover in our DC-3, Miss Virginia, over the Sunnyside campus,” said Michael Stoltzfus, President and CEO of Dynamic Aviation.

The plane that will be used for the flyover began life with the U.S. Army Air Force in 1944, retired from military service in 1975, was used by the Wycliffe Bible Translators and Jungle Aviation and Radio Service (JAARS), and spent many years in the jungles of Colombia.

Dynamic Aviation bought it in 1990 and modified it for mosquito and gypsy moth spraying before retiring the plane in 1999 and then restoring it in 2010. Now, as 'Miss Virginia,' it's featured at events around the country.

“We are thrilled that Dynamic Aviation chose to honor Sunnyside’s nurses and staff in such a special way,” commented Josh Lyons, president & CEO, Sunnyside Communities. “They have always been a great community partner and we sincerely appreciate all they do.”

In the case of severe weather, the rain date is 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.

Sunnyside Retirement Community has confirmed that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19, but no cases have been confirmed among residents in the community.

Sunnyside is home to nearly 500 residents in independent, assisted, memory support, and healthcare living. The campus has been closed to all external visitors and screening anyone entering for symptoms since March 13.