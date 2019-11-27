Staff of Life Bread prepares for extra holiday orders

Staff of Life Bread makes artisanal breads, and said the company has seen a rise in demand for their products this holiday season.

Staff of Life Bread makes a cheesy bread to fulfill an order | Photo: WHSV

Amy B. Wild, who is the owner of Staff of Life Bread, said that their breads are appealing to people, because the bread is something different.

"Sometimes grocery store stuff just doesn't do it, and you want something special and that's made locally," said Wild.

The hand-crafted breads have sold quickly. Wild said baguettes become much more popular around this time of year as well as rolls.

"If you don't have biscuits in Virginia, you're gonna have rolls," said Wild. "We do a white brioche roll, which is tender and delicious with egg and butter."

A majority of sales are done at the Harrisonburg and Leesburg farmers markets, but orders can be made through the Staff of Life Facebook page or website, which is something to keep in mind for next month's holiday since orders need to be made about four days in advance.

"Because it is a multi-day process, we need to make sure we have all the ingredients, because we are a small business," said Wild.