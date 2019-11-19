Staff working to remove mold found in Charlottesville Police Department

Charlottesville police officers are dealing with a nasty problem right in their own offices. Mold was discovered earlier in the year and now the city is getting around to fixing it.

Credit: WVIR

Staff first responded to employee concerns about the mold in the department's basement back in February. City workers tested the area and found mold spores.

So far, no employees have reported any mold-related medical concerns. The city submitted a request for a quote earlier in the month for companies to remove the mold and fix water leaks at the entrance of the building.

The police department shares the building with the city's general district court. Eleven police officers working in the space found with mold have been moved.

Staff says they will use money from the capital improvements program to fix the issue.