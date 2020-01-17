Stalking awareness: How to stay safe

January is National Stalking Awareness Month, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in six women and one in 17 men experience stalking in their lifetime.

Social media has turned into an easy way for people to know where you are and what you're doing.

Police say stalking most often occurs by someone the victim knows or had a relationship with.

The CDC reported that stalking can come in the form of threatening phone calls, text messages, spying, or showing up at the victim’s home or workplace and leaving unwanted gifts or cards.

Sgt. Chris Monahan with the Harrisonburg Police Department said an individual should never confront a suspected stalker. Instead, keep any sort of evidence and contact police.

"Stalking, even at the time someone may think that it's minor things that are being done to them and they're not really sure how to proceed, those things can often escalate and lead to more serious crimes so it's important that you notify law enforcement," he said.

Monahan said stalking has changed over the years with the rise of social media because active social media profiles make it easy for strangers to know everything about what someone is doing and where they are going.

"Somebody that is trying to find out where your location is, somebody that is trying to find out who your associations are, it makes it much easier," Monahan said. "Therefore, if you think somebody may be trying to stalk you or get more information on you, I would definitely limit your social media activity."