Stanley woman donates 90 handmade hats to UVA newborns

A local mom in Stanley recently made a generous donation to the UVA University Hospital in Charlottesville. Sabrina Bosley crocheted 90 hats for newborn babies in the maternity ward and NICU ward.

Sabrina Bosley said it took her about a month to make all 90 hats and she hopes to donate more items in the future.

Bosley said crocheting is one of her favorite hobbies and items for babies are her favorite to make. She crochets hats, blankets, clothing and animal toys for children to cuddle with.

Bosley said hospitals usually have gender-specific baby accessories, but UVA University Hospital nurses were very grateful to see her 90 multi-colored hats.

"I love a little fighter, so I thought why not make for the smallest little blessings that are at UVA and we're always in UVA for my youngest son," Bosley said.

Bosley said her son has type one diabetes, so her family takes trips to the UVA University Hospital every three months for his appointments. She says she's made a new goal for herself to bring new items to donate every three months when they come for checkups.