Starbucks extends giving free coffee to all first responders and frontline workers until May 31

Starbucks has extended their offer of giving away free coffee to all first responders and frontline workers during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The free coffee was scheduled to end on May 3, but Starbucks announced Thursday this will now go through May 31.

Frontline workers include doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers.

First responders include police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

Any frontline worker or first responder will receive a tall brewed coffee, hot or iced.

Starbucks has already given away more than one million cups of coffee.

