Starbucks giving free coffee to all first responders and frontline workers until May 3

Starbucks will be giving away free coffee to all first responders and frontline workers during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Frontline workers include doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers.

Any frontline worker or first responder will receive a tall brewed coffee, hot or iced.

This starts on March 25 and goes through May 3.

Starbucks has already moved store operations to a to-go or drive thru-model and closed their in store cafes to keep customers and their employees safe.