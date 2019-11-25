Virginia Community College Board brings up idea of on-campus dorms

Last week, the state board that oversees all 23 community colleges in the commonwealth of Virginia met in Richmond to discuss two topics of change in the coming years.

The possible changes included the idea of housing on community college campuses and the governor's proposal to provide free tuition for specific programs, which could be introduced in the General Assembly this coming year.

On Monday, WHSV reached out to Dr. John Downey, President of Blue Ridge Community College, to see what he thinks of these proposed ideas.

Dr. Downey said the governor's plan would affect students in specific technical studies, such as aviation maintenance and electronics.

"Those programs are important and vital to the economic development of this region, so to have a free community college program that sort of incentives students to at least explore those possible careers, I think will be an exciting prospect. "

Dr. Downey said he is for any incentive that would increase a student's education, although he does not believe BRCC is the right campus for dorms.

He said right now, most students have housing in the area and that housing isn't an issue for them.

"The mission of Blue Ridge Community College is to serve our local community and fortunately, we have, our students have a lot of access to housing in all parts of our region, so we don't think it's a big issue at Blue Ridge Community College, but other parts of the state, it could be."

Dr. Downey said the state board is just now beginning to explore on-campus housing as an issue in more urban areas of the commonwealth.

