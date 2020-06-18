State Police arrest 2 in connection to Stuarts Draft shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the Stuarts Draft area on Sunday night.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in uniform. | Credit: WHSV

On Monday, Virginia State Police issued a call to the public for any information about a report of shots fired at a home in Stuarts Draft around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to the shots fired call and found a man and woman inside the home who were not injured.

They had told deputies that someone in a champagne or beige-colored compact sedan had fired at their home before fleeing the scene.

Now, Virginia State Police say they've arrested 20-year-old Stephen G. Hoffman, of Stuarts Draft, and 21-year-old Andrew C.T. Johnson, of Waynesboro.

Hoffman is charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm and Johnson is charged with the same.

Police say additional charges are pending.

