State Police investigate fatal crash on I-81 near Staunton

Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly traffic crash that occurred late Thursday night on Interstate 81 near Staunton.

Around 10:45 p.m., troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on I-81 southbound at mile marker 221.

State Police confirm to WHSV the incident was fatal.

The incident temporarily shut down the left lane of the interstate as authorities responded to the scene.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with WHSV as we work to get more information.