State Police investigate two separate crashes at railroad crossing in Delaplane

Virginia State Police is investigating two separate crashes that occurred at a railroad crossing in the Delaplane community of Fauquier County Thursday evening.

According to a press release, a Hyundai Tiburon was traveling south on Winchester Road and was approaching the railroad crossing near the intersection of Rokeby Road. Police report the crossing's safety arm lowered and warning lights came on to indicate a train was coming. Troopers state the Hyundai began stopping before the tracks and was then rear-ended by a Toyota pickup truck. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to cross the tracks but the pickup truck became disabled in the train's path.

State Police report the occupants of the pickup truck, a 58-year-old female driver and her three juvenile passengers, safely exited the vehicle before the train came through. However, troopers say the train collided with pickup truck, shoving it off the tracks causing it to strike the 58-year-old.

Troopers confirm the female was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The three children were transported to Fauquier Health Hospital to be checked out. Police say the youngest child was treated for a minor injury.

No other injuries were reported. State Police say the Norfolk-Southern train remained on the tracks following the collision.

Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.