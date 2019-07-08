Northam's gun reform proposals face legislative hurdle

A list of gun reform proposals by Governor Ralph Northam will face an uphill battle in Virginia's House of Delegates and Senate — both under the control of Republicans — in an upcoming special session.

Mark Obenshain, a GOP senator who represents parts of Rockingham and Shenandoah counties, traveled to Richmond on Monday skeptical.

"We need some serious bipartisan examination of some of the root causes and what we can do to make a meaningful difference," he said, "and hopefully prevent this from happening again."

Northam's ideas include required background checks for all gun purchases, reinstating a "one gun a month" policy, requiring lost or stolen firearms be reported to law enforcement within 24 hours and a ban on assault weapons and silencers.

Obenshain said he felt lawmakers were not given enough time to digest the governor's ideas. For contrast, he mentioned the response to the Virginia Tech massacre by then-governor Tim Kaine. Following the 2007 tragedy, the Democrat created a blue ribbon Review Panel to assess the events which lead to the shooting and how it was handled by the university and police.

"I don't know whether we can prevent it from happening again," Obenshain said, "but we want to do everything we can to delay it, to stop it, interdict it and intervene to keep our community safe."

Northam called the special session for Tuesday, July 9, after 12 people were killed by a gunman at a municipal building in Virginia Beach. In response, GOP House Speaker Del. Kirk Cox called the announcement "hasty and suspect."

Cox said his chamber would use the time to take "productive steps to address gun violence by holding criminal accountable with tougher sentences."