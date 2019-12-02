State Superintendent visits Elkton Middle School

On Monday, as part of his goal to visit every school district in the Commonwealth in his first two years as Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr.James Lane visited Elkton Middle School.

Lane's visit focused on stopping by STEM Academy classes to see how teachers are giving students hands-on experiences.

Teachers at the school showed Dr. Lane projects students have been working on and activities they do throughout the year.

He also met with education leaders in the school district to talk about the learning goals the district has set in place for students.

"We're here visiting Rockingham County today to learn about the great things going on here," Lane said. "Rockingham is known as an innovative school district and to have the opportunity to see this innovation live is something I've wanted to do for some time."

Before heading back to Richmond, Lane finished up his visit to the area by stopping by James Madison University to speak with the Dean of the College of Education.

