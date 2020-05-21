State board votes to freeze tuition for Virginia's community colleges

Tuition will be staying the same at Virginia's community colleges this coming fall.

The State Board for Community Colleges voted unanimously this week to maintain their current in-state tuition and mandatory fees for Fall 2020.

That decision means tuition will remain at the current rate of $154 per credit hour, which the board says is around one-third of the comparable cost of attending a public four-year university in Virginia.

It's the second year in a row the board has voted to freeze tuition and fees for the coming fall.

“We are doing everything we can to be an affordable, accessible resource for Virginians. Some people find themselves unexpectedly out of work. Others are looking for safer, convenient options to pursue their college aspirations. We want to be there for them,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “We’re asking the Board to hold the line on tuition and fees for the fall. We’d like to maintain that rate beyond the fall, if the state funding exists to help us do that responsibly.”

And the decision to freeze tuition wasn't just for in-state students. The board also voted to maintain the existing tuition rate for out-of-state students, at $354.10 per credit hour.

For the second year in a row, there were no increases to the tuition differential rates charged at eight of Virginia’s 23 community colleges (Germanna, John Tyler, Northern Virginia, Piedmont Virginia, Reynolds, Tidewater, Thomas Nelson, and Virginia Western). Tuition differential rates allow colleges to address unique and specific institutional priorities.