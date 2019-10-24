State leader in education visits Harrisonburg for roundtable discussion

Valley education leaders gathered in Harrisonburg on Thursday to discuss what they say is a crucial part of education: after school programming.

The roundtable gathered in a meeting room of the Massanutten Regional Library.

Harrisonburg Mayor Reed hosted the after school programming roundtable at the Massanutten Regional Library.

Holly Coy, Virginia's deputy secretary of education, took part in the roundtable.

There were plenty of other local minds at work discussing the benefits of after school programs. Harrisonburg City Public Schools superintendent Dr. Michael Richards, Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl and Harrisonburg Police Department chief Eric English were among those present.

The roundtable discussed the benefits of after school programs for children, but also the challenges in expanding programs to serve more children.

"As we hear in many communities, there are certainly gaps where students and families are not able to access enough services, there aren't enough of them," Coy said. "Transportation is a huge barrier both in the city and in the county for different reasons."

Members of the roundtable agreed how beneficial after school programs are to kids.

"After school programs are absolutely essential to the health, safety, well-being of our students, the ability of our parents to work," Coy said. "So the state is so appreciative of collaborative efforts here and other parts of the Commonwealth."